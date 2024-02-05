Six Nations Week 2 team news: Botham leaves Wales camp; Scotland's Crosbie, Gray out

Open Extended Reactions

The Six Nations began last Friday with Ireland's stunning victory over France in Marseille where the hosts struggled in the absence of their star scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

Saturday saw England eventually overcome Italy after as Steve Borthwick's team recovered from a slow start to find their groove and start their campaign off with a win. Meanwhile, Wales fell short in a thrilling 27-26 defeat to Scotland, who ended their 22-year losing streak in Cardiff.

This week, Wales have released James Botham from their squad while he recovers from a knee injury, while Scotland's Luke Crosbie and Richie Gray will miss the rest of the Six Nations after sustaining injuries of their own.

Here's the latest team news and everything you need to know heading into the weekend.

Scotland vs. France, Saturday, 2.15pm GMT, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Luke Crosbie suffered a shoulder injury during Scotland's epic victory over Wales on Saturday. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Back row Luke Crosbie and lock Richie Gray will miss the rest of Scotland's Six Nations campaign after sustaining injuries in their opening win over Wales, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.

Crosbie suffered a shoulder injury and Gray is ruled out with a bicep issue.

Scotland claimed a dramatic first win in Cardiff for 22 years after withstanding a remarkable fightback from Wales to seal a 27-26 victory on Saturday.

Winger Darcy Graham and prop WP Nel are recovering well from their injuries and will both resume training with Edinburgh this week, Scottish Rugby's statement added.

Scotland face France in their second game on Saturday.

England vs. Wales, Saturday, 4.45pm Twickenham, London

Wales' James Botham has been released to his club in Cardiff to recover from a knee injury. Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

Wales have released flanker James Botham from their Six Nations squad to face England at Twickenham on Saturday due to a knee injury, but there are recalls for tighthead prop Dillon Lewis and Seb Davies, who can cover lock and loose-forward.

Botham, the grandson of former England cricket all-rounder Ian, sparked Wales' remarkable comeback against Scotland on Saturday.

The length of his absence is unknown, with Welsh Rugby confirming he will return to his club Cardiff to continue his rehabilitation.

Davies has been called to cover the back row having trained with the team last week, though he was not officially a part of the squad then.

Lewis comes into contention after Leon Brown went off at halftime against the Scots with a knock, though the latter remains with the team for now.

Wales do have two other tightheads in Keiron Assiratti, who has three international appearances, and uncapped Archie Griffin. Lewis is a veteran of 54 caps and adds experience in that position.

The youthful selection are seeking a first win against England at Twickenham since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and a first Six Nations success in London for 12 years.

Coach Warren Gatland will name his team on Thursday.

Ireland vs. Italy, Sunday 3pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

