Rising Waratahs star Max Jorgensen has given a strong indication he would like to stay in rugby, at least into 2025, in a timely piece of good news for Rugby Australia and incoming Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

Jorgensen was the shock selection in Eddie Jones' 33-man Rugby World Cup squad last year and was thought to be inching towards his international debut in either the Wales or Portugal pool games in France. But after seeing teammates Will Skelton and Taniela Tupou go down at training ahead of the Test with Fiji, Jorgensen then broke his leg in an innocuous training drill the following week.

But the 19-year-old fullback is approaching a return to playing, potentially in the Waratahs' final trial game, as he looks to build on a breakout rookie Super Rugby season that started brilliantly with a double on debut but then ended abruptly with a knee injury against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

And in news that will bring a smile to RA boss Phil Waugh, Schmidt, and no doubt a raft of his Waratahs and Wallabies teammates, Jorgensen pointed to the lure of the British & Irish Lions series as a key reason why he may stay in rugby beyond 2024.

"Obviously that's the dream to play in a World Cup, playing for the Wallabies," Jorgensen told reporters on Monday afternoon. "And obviously with the British & Irish Lions coming up next year, it only comes around every 12 years, so if you miss that you don't really get another opportunity to do it again, so playing in something like that would be awesome.

"I'm just focusing on this year, trying to have a good season with the Tahs and then see what happens."

Max Jorgensen was all set for his Test and World Cup debut in France, before a broken leg on the training paddock ended his campaign Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Jorgensen was courted by multiple rugby league clubs before he signed with rugby while still completing his Higher School Certificate at St Joseph's College in Sydney, but the Roosters have made no secret of their desire to bring him across to the 13-player game under coach Trent Robinson.

After Mark Nawaqanitawase announced his defection at the end of last year, the loss of Jorgensen would be another hammer blow to Australian rugby after its diabolical 2023 and a rough start to 2024, when the Melbourne Rebels have entered voluntary administration and the Brumbies are rumoured to be following suit.

Asked whether it was fair to say he wanted to stay in rugby, Jorgensen said: "Yeah, I think that's probably fair to say, I obviously love the game. I want to make my mark here and play for Wallabies.

"Obviously, the British & Irish Lions only comes around every 12 years and it would be pretty cool to play in something like that."

The Olympics may also prove a handy bargaining tool for RA in its bid to fight off rugby league, with Jorgensen admitting it would be "pretty cool" to challenge for a medal, though any switch to sevens would likely be for Los Angeles and not Paris which is now just six months out.

Jorgensen, meanwhile, also had something positive to say about now-former Wallabies coach Jones, who reached a settlement with RA to depart his post to allow him to take up a position as Japan coach. Rumours of Jones' departure first broke on the morning of Australia's 40-6 loss to Wales in Lyon.

While the blame for the Wallabies' first ever pool stage exit was dropped squarely at Jones' feet, his bold World Cup inclusion of Jorgensen may yet prove to be one of the coach's few positive contributions in his turbulent second tenure.

Max Jorgensen [bottom] may yet stay in rugby, unlike Mark Nawaqanitawase [top] who has signed with the Roosters from 2025 Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I loved how he backed me," Jorgensen said of Jones. "Obviously I was coming off my knee injury. I hadn't been playing footy and he backed my abilities and picked me for the World Cup and just helping me with my game whether it be my comms, back-field stuff ... all that type of stuff. Obviously the campaign didn't go how we wanted it to."

With Nawaqanitawase headed for the Roosters and uncertainty around Marika Koroibete's longer-term Test future, a strong season for the Waratahs will likely catapult Jorgensen into the running for a spot on in the Wallabies back-three for their opening Tests of 2024, against Wales, in July.

And then there is Joseph Suaali'i another former schoolboy star, who new coach Schmidt will have the option of taking on the Wallabies' spring tour later in 2024.

Jorgensen said he was excited about what Schmidt would bring to the Wallabies.

"I knew a bit about him. Obviously he's an amazing coach. He did some great things with Ireland," Jorgensen said. "I think he'll be good for rugby in Australia. I haven't met him or spoken to him yet, so I don't know too much, but I think it's the right step forward for Australia."

The Waratahs open their Super Rugby Pacific season away to the Reds on Feb. 24.