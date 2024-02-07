Valetini pips Bell for Wallabies' John Eales Medal

Rob Valetini has taken out the John Eales Medal as the Wallabies' best player in 2023, beating out fellow forward Angus Bell and two-time winner Marika Koroibete to claim the game's highest honour in Australia.
The award caps an excellent few years for Valetini, who has been one of the Wallabies' few consistent performers, the John Eales Medal following his triumph as Australia's Super Rugby Player of the Year in 2022.
Valetini made his Test debut under Michael Cheika in 2019, before he cemented his position in the back-row under Dave Rennie between 2020 and 2022. He was then one of the few mainstays in Eddie Jones' ill-fated return to the Wallabies coaching role, playing in all nine Tests as Australia eventually bombed out of the Rugby World Cup and finished the year with a 2-7 record.
But no-one could fault Valetini's performances, most importantly his teammates, who ran up 141 votes for their hard-working No. 8, Valetini finishing nine votes ahead of Bell [132], who was another constant performer in the gold jersey. Koroibete rounded out the top three with 116 total votes.
The prestigious John Eales Medal will offer Valetini some comfort following the Wallabies' World Cup debacle, when he was reduced to tears after the 40-6 hammering by Wales in Lyon. A week later, however, he had regrouped to deliver a man-of-the-match performance in Australia's closing win over Portugal. He looms as a cornerstone of new coach Joe Schmidt's rebuild in 2024, with Australia's first Tests under the Kiwi not coming until July.
Elsewhere, Eva Karpani was rewarded for her breakout Test season, the Waratahs prop taking out the Buildcorp Wallaroos Player of the Year award. Karpani enjoyed a stellar WXV1 campaign in particular, her tackle-shredding performances helping Australia to wins over both France and Wales, having earlier in the year beaten the United States.
Karpani [146] scored a hat trick in the Wallaroos' shock victory over France, that effort no doubt helping her to the top of the voting ahead of Ashley Marsters [140] and Georgina Friedrichs [118].
Meanwhile, Maddison Levi and Henry Paterson were named Australia's women's and men's sevens Player of the Year respectively, while Queensland Reds flanker Fraser McReight took out the Super Rugby Player of the Year award.
It was the first time in three years that Rugby Australia Awards ceremony, with the last two iterations simply being announced week-by-week with little to no fanfare.
2023 Rugby Australia Awards - Full list:
John Eales Medal - Rob Valetini Buildcorp
Wallaroos Player of the Year - Eva Karpani
Shawn Mackay Award for Men's Sevens Player of the Year - Henry Paterson
Shawn Mackay Award for Women's Sevens Player of the Year - Maddison Levi Harvey Norman
Super Rugby Player of the Year - Fraser McReight, QLD Reds Buildcorp
Super W Player of the Year - Cecilia Smith, QLD Reds
RA Rookie of the Year Award - Carys Dallinger, Wallaroos
RA Junior Men's Player of the Year (U20) - Teddy Wilson
RA Junior Women's Player of the Year (U20) - Faitala Moleka
Cadbury Try of the Year - Jake Upfield, QLD Reds vs Highlanders
FEDEX Referee of the Year - Angus Gardner
Nick Farr-Jones Spirit of Rugby Award - Bernard Tuaimau, Sydney Junior Rugby Union, AND Nathan Maiava, Melton Rugby Club
Joe French Award for Outstanding Contribution to Rugby - Tim Gavin, Eastern Suburbs and New South Wales
Geoff 'Bunter' Shaw Community Coach of the Year Award - Michael Crank, Mount Maria College
Andrew Cole Community Match Official of the Year - Anthony Furey, Central Coast Rugby Union Referees