Valetini pips Bell for Wallabies' John Eales Medal

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss Joe Schmidt's appointment as Wallabies coach and what it means for current Leicester boss Dan McKellar. (3:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Rob Valetini has taken out the John Eales Medal as the Wallabies' best player in 2023, beating out fellow forward Angus Bell and two-time winner Marika Koroibete to claim the game's highest honour in Australia.

The award caps an excellent few years for Valetini, who has been one of the Wallabies' few consistent performers, the John Eales Medal following his triumph as Australia's Super Rugby Player of the Year in 2022.

Valetini made his Test debut under Michael Cheika in 2019, before he cemented his position in the back-row under Dave Rennie between 2020 and 2022. He was then one of the few mainstays in Eddie Jones' ill-fated return to the Wallabies coaching role, playing in all nine Tests as Australia eventually bombed out of the Rugby World Cup and finished the year with a 2-7 record.

But no-one could fault Valetini's performances, most importantly his teammates, who ran up 141 votes for their hard-working No. 8, Valetini finishing nine votes ahead of Bell [132], who was another constant performer in the gold jersey. Koroibete rounded out the top three with 116 total votes.

The prestigious John Eales Medal will offer Valetini some comfort following the Wallabies' World Cup debacle, when he was reduced to tears after the 40-6 hammering by Wales in Lyon. A week later, however, he had regrouped to deliver a man-of-the-match performance in Australia's closing win over Portugal. He looms as a cornerstone of new coach Joe Schmidt's rebuild in 2024, with Australia's first Tests under the Kiwi not coming until July.

Elsewhere, Eva Karpani was rewarded for her breakout Test season, the Waratahs prop taking out the Buildcorp Wallaroos Player of the Year award. Karpani enjoyed a stellar WXV1 campaign in particular, her tackle-shredding performances helping Australia to wins over both France and Wales, having earlier in the year beaten the United States.

Rob Valetini runs the ball during Australia's closing win over Portugal at Rugby World Cup 2023 Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Karpani [146] scored a hat trick in the Wallaroos' shock victory over France, that effort no doubt helping her to the top of the voting ahead of Ashley Marsters [140] and Georgina Friedrichs [118].

Meanwhile, Maddison Levi and Henry Paterson were named Australia's women's and men's sevens Player of the Year respectively, while Queensland Reds flanker Fraser McReight took out the Super Rugby Player of the Year award.

It was the first time in three years that Rugby Australia Awards ceremony, with the last two iterations simply being announced week-by-week with little to no fanfare.

2023 Rugby Australia Awards - Full list:

John Eales Medal - Rob Valetini Buildcorp

Wallaroos Player of the Year - Eva Karpani

Shawn Mackay Award for Men's Sevens Player of the Year - Henry Paterson

Shawn Mackay Award for Women's Sevens Player of the Year - Maddison Levi Harvey Norman

Super Rugby Player of the Year - Fraser McReight, QLD Reds Buildcorp

Super W Player of the Year - Cecilia Smith, QLD Reds

RA Rookie of the Year Award - Carys Dallinger, Wallaroos

RA Junior Men's Player of the Year (U20) - Teddy Wilson

RA Junior Women's Player of the Year (U20) - Faitala Moleka

Cadbury Try of the Year - Jake Upfield, QLD Reds vs Highlanders

FEDEX Referee of the Year - Angus Gardner

Nick Farr-Jones Spirit of Rugby Award - Bernard Tuaimau, Sydney Junior Rugby Union, AND Nathan Maiava, Melton Rugby Club

Joe French Award for Outstanding Contribution to Rugby - Tim Gavin, Eastern Suburbs and New South Wales

Geoff 'Bunter' Shaw Community Coach of the Year Award - Michael Crank, Mount Maria College

Andrew Cole Community Match Official of the Year - Anthony Furey, Central Coast Rugby Union Referees