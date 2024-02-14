Open Extended Reactions

Manu Tuilagi makes his return from a groin injury that he picked up in December last year. Getty

England have been boosted as Manu Tuilagi, Luke Cowan-Dickie and George Martin are all back in the mix to face Scotland on Feb. 24 in the Six Nations.

England are two from two in this year's championship after defeating Italy 27-24 in Rome and then Wales 16-14 at Twickenham. Up next is their Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland in Edinburgh, and Steve Borthwick's team have welcomed back three key figures into their 36-man squad.

- Gritty England emerge victorious in tale of two teams in transition

Centre Tuilagi has been absent since suffering a groin injury against Saracens for Sale Sharks on Dec. 22 while versatile forward Martin has been struggling with a knee injury. Hooker Cowan-Dickie has also been sidelined.

But it looks like Borthwick will have to wait a while longer to field Ollie Lawrence and Marcus Smith who will be with the group when they meet on Wednesday but only to continue rehabilitation from their respective injuries.

With Tuilagi, Cowan-Dickie and Martin all added, that sees Jamie Blamire, Tom Pearson and Oscar Beard drop out of the mix.

Full England squad for Scotland:

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, George Martin, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman. George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence Alex Mitchell, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi.