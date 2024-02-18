Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Previewing the Rebels, Moana, Tahs and Reds

Open Extended Reactions

The new Super Rugby Pacific season is fast approaching, with the 12 teams putting the finishing touches on their preseason preparations.

There has been significant change across many of the squads, in New Zealand in particular, while five teams have welcomed new coaches.

Read on as we preview the Rebels, Reds, Moana and Waratahs.

MELBOURNE REBELS

Coach: Kevin Foote

Captain: Rob Leota

Last year: It was another year full of potential for the Rebels only to finish the season outside the top eight and out of playoff contention. Yet again their inability to close out matches proved costly while several blowout losses sent them tumbling down the ladder to finish 11th. Big wins over the Waratahs, Reds and Force showed the team's gritty potential, and their impressive attacking ability, but an injury crisis cruelled any potential. Without Rob Leota and Matt Philip for much of the season, the Rebels were already hit hard up front, but the side soon became a group of walking wounded with the tight five decimated as the season went on with Alex Mafi, Trevor Hosea - who was one of the competition's leading lineout winners -- and Pone Fa'amausili spending time on the sidelines. Add to that Andrew Kellaway and Reece Hodge from the backline and the team had little chance of becoming a cohesive unit.

Filipo Daugunu of the Rebels runs with the ball Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

This year: It's gone from bad to worse for the Rebels as they enter season 2024 staring down dissolution within weeks. Entering administration earlier in the year, it's been revealed the club is more than $20m in debt while their CEO Baden Stephenson and several administration staff were made redundant a week out from their season opener. While Rugby Australia has confirmed the Rebels will play out the season, distractions off the field could play a huge role in the team's performance on it. Off-field issues aside, the Rebels have built an impressive roster with Taniela Tupou the big name signing alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Filipo Daugunu. The inclusions of All Black Matt Proctor and English international scrum-half Jack Maunder makes it one of the most internationally capped squads the Rebels have assembled. Meanwhile, all eyes will no doubt be on Carter Gordon following last year's World Cup and how well he can bounce back from disappointment, so too the many Wallabies players scattered through the team. With a solid roster and a decent draw including two home games first up and a trip to Mt Smart to face Moana the Rebels have the perfect opportunity to quiet the noise early and make a mark on the competition, otherwise it could be a long and sad demise for the club.

Draw: Brumbies [H], Force [H Super Round], Moana Pasifika [A], Reds [H], Hurricanes [A], Waratahs [A], Fijian Drua [H], Highlanders [H], Crusaders [A], Blues [H], Reds [A], Chiefs [H], Brumbies [A], Fijian Drua [A].

MOANA PASIFIKA

Coach: Tana Umaga

Captain: James Lay

Last year: Expectations weren't exactly high for Moana in their second year but finishing the season with just one win - a shock victory over the Waratahs in Sydney - was simply not good enough and Aaron Mauger was shown the door at the end of the season. While there was plenty of heartache with four losses within five points, blowouts against the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Brumbies and Chiefs proved there's still plenty of distance between the expansion franchise and the rest of the pack. Led by international experience in year one, several young stars began to make an impression in 2023 including Levi Aumua (who's made the switch to the Crusaders in 2024) and Miracle Fai'ilagi, who was first spotted in a World Rugby combine camp. Aumua's damaging work through the midfield made him the side's most consistent players, while Fai'ilagi will be remembered for his double in the side's first match in Samoa.

Miracle Faiilagi of Moana Pasifika on attack Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

This year: Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga has been handed the reins and given the unenviable task of taking Moana up the SRP table. Umaga will be working with 20 newly contracted players following a squad refresh, including former All Blacks winger Julian Savea and Blues prop James Lay who'll provide extra experience to a squad that features 11 uncapped players. The loss of Aumua to the Crusaders is a blow and will have many questioning the point of Moana's inclusion in the competition if their best talent is being plucked by New Zealand franchises, but the inclusion of several players who featured at the Rugby World Cup should counter Aumua's absence. Pressure will be on the club to show improvement in their third season and with a favourable draw, including a game in Tonga, the team should be aiming to shake up the competition.

Draw: Highlanders [A], Fijian Drua [Melbourne], Rebels [H], Force [A], Brumbies [A], Blues [H], Chiefs [A], Reds [H], Fijian Drua [A], Highlanders [H], Chiefs [H], Hurricanes [A], Waratahs [H], Crusaders [A].

QUEENSLAND REDS

Coach: Les Kiss

Captain: Tate McDermott

Last year: Scrapping their way into the top eight, it was a disappointing ending to Brad Thorn's tenure at the club with the side sent packing by the Chiefs in the quarterfinals. Finishing the season 5-9 the Reds struggled to find consistency for much of the season, despite producing a stunning boil over against title favourites the Chiefs midway through the year and almost pipping them again in the quarters. Discipline was a big issue and proved costly multiple times including the quarters and in their losses to the Waratahs and Highlanders. There was no lack of talent in the squad though with Tom Lynagh proving himself as an important pick up after making his debut in Round 1, while Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight were two of the competition's top tacklers with Wilson the leading ball carrier.

Fraser McReight has committed his future to the Reds and Wallabies through to the end of 2025 Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

This year: Fareweling long time coach Thorn at the end of last year, the Reds have welcomed another former rugby league star in Les Kiss to take over the coaching role. Finding success with London Irish, Kiss has returned to Queensland with a big job on his plate with a Taniela Tupou size hole left to overcome and expectations of going a step further than last year's quarterfinal loss. Bolstering their squad with the recruitment of All Blacks Alex Hodgman and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, and the re-signing of Fijian international Peni Ravai, the Reds front row stocks are solid, while their back-row remains formidable with Wilson, McReight, Seru Uru and Liam Wright. Dealt a handy draw with a chance to get several wins in the early rounds, the Reds should make a strong run to the finals as they face just Moana Pasifika and the Crusaders in New Zealand.

Draw: Waratahs [H], Hurricanes [Melbourne], Chiefs [H], Rebels [A], Force [A], Brumbies [H], Moana Pasifika [A], Highlanders [H], Blues [H], Crusaders [A], Rebels [H], Fijian Drua [A], Force [H], Waratahs [A].

WARATAHS

Coach: Darren Coleman

Captain: Jake Gordon

Last year: It was a step backwards for the Waratahs in 2023, as they finished the year with a 6-8 record -- one fewer wins than 2022 - and were knocked out of the quarterfinals in a blowout loss to the Blues. Injuries took a brutal toll on NSW, with star prop Angus Bell ruled out early in the year, while Max Jorgenson, Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi and Langi Gleeson all spending time on the sidelines. Sitting 2-5 part way through the year, the Tahs were lucky to scrape through into the top eight following several blowout losses and a shock loss to Moana Pasifika in their final home match of the year. In the few positives that did play out, Jed Holloway continued his impressive form and finished the year the most efficient lineout winner, while Jorgensen lived up to the hype with several big performances.

Angus Bell was a clear standout for the Waratahs in Auckland and surely must be pushing hard for a Wallabies starting spot Dave Rowland/Getty Images

This year: The pressure is on for coach Darren Coleman to get his side singing from the same song sheet early, with reports he's been given until just round 4 to find results and earn a contract extension. It'll be a hard task with the Waratahs handed one of the hardest draws in the competition, with their season opener in Brisbane before they take on the Crusaders in the Super Round. Add an away game against the Drua in Fiji and it's conceivable the team could go winless after five games. Without talismanic leader Michael Hooper there'll be a different feel to this Waratahs squad with Bell, Dave Porecki and Holloway expected to step up as leaders up front, while Will Harrison will be given a chance to prove he's still the impressive young playmaker he was before his two-year horror injury run. Following two big preseason losses it may not be panic stations just yet, but there'll be plenty of worry within the squad.

Draw: Reds [A], Crusaders [Melbourne], Highlanders [H], Blues [H], Fijian Drua [A], Rebels [H], Brumbies [A], Crusaders [H], Chiefs [H], Hurricanes [A], Brumbies [H], Force [A], Moana Pasifika [A], Reds [H].

PREDICTED FINAL STANDINGS

Brittany Mitchell:

Chiefs, Brumbies, Crusaders, Blues, Hurricanes, Reds, Drua, Waratahs, Highlanders, Force, Melbourne, Rebels, Moana Pasifika

Sam Bruce:

Chiefs, Brumbies, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Hurricanes, Drua, Waratahs, Force, Rebels, Highlanders, Moana Pasifika

Liam Napier:

Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Brumbies, Hurricanes, Drua, Highlanders, Rebels, Reds, Force, Waratahs, Moana