Alex Mitchell will miss the next Six Nations clash with a knee injury. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland due to a knee injury, with Harry Randall coming in as his replacement, the Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.

While Mitchell's injury is a blow, England have received a boost with the return of centre Ollie Lawrence, who missed the first two games against Italy and Wales through injury.

Marcus Smith will join up with the squad as the fly-half continues his rehabilitation from injury.

England remain perfect in this year's Six Nations with two wins from two, although this weekend's away clash against Scotland is their toughest test yet.