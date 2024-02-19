Following a tumultuous end to the 2023 year for rugby in Australia, Waratahs coach Darren Coleman is focused on bring entertaining play back to the game. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

The Crusaders' hopes of securing an eighth straight title, at the start of a new era in Christchurch, have been made just a little bit tougher following news star fullback Will Jordan will miss the entire Super Rugby Pacific season through injury.

Having already waved goodbye to coach Scott Robertson and veteran All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and Sam Whitelock, as well as backs Leicester Fainga'anuku and Jack Goodhue, Jordan's injury is a massive blow for new coach Rob Penney.

The Crusaders confirmed Jordan's prognosis via social media on Tuesday morning after news first surfaced last week that the All Blacks flyer was battling a shoulder injury.

"Never easy sharing the news, but we're gutted to not have Will Jordan taking to the field for us in 2024," the post read.

As well as the high-profile list of departures, Penney is also without All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor, who is taking a non-playing sabbatical for at least the opening month of the competition, while Welsh recruit Leigh Halfpenny will miss between three and four months after he suffered a pectoral injury in the recent tour match with Munster.

Will Jordan runs clear to score a try for the Crusaders during their 2023 Super Rugby Pacific semifinal win over the Blues Peter Meecham/Getty Images

But it is Jordan's sidelining that looms as a potentially dagger blow to the Crusaders given his irresistible Super Rugby form in recent seasons. Jordan's speed and counter attack have made him one of the game's most devastating strike weapons, a fact he underlined at the Rugby World Cup with a tournament-high eight tries.

Penney is suddenly light on in the outside backs, though moving David Havili from midfield to the No. 15 jersey is one option. But the Crusaders are also without first-choice fly-half Fergus Burke for the first half of the season, with Havili even flagged as a potential No. 10 alongside youngster Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara.

The Crusaders open their season with a final rematch against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.