Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Round 1 line-ups verdicts odds

They have a new coach in Les Kiss, but Queensland Reds really need to step up regardless with a stable group of players who have underperformed as a unit, the ESPN Scrum Reset crew agree. (2:40)

Super Rugby Pacific will begin its third season on Friday, bringing to an end a build-up marred by the Melbourne Rebels' woes and concerns about the competition's longer-term future.

Thankfully, the focus can now switch to the on-field action which starts with a triple-header across Christchurch, Melbourne and Perth.

Competition organisers have finally managed to convince all 12 teams to release their matchday 23 on the Wednesday ahead of each round.

You can find all the team lists, the key ins and outs, player news, odds and tips below.

Jump ahead to a particular game by clicking on the links below.

Chiefs vs. Crusaders | Rebels vs. Brumbies | Force vs. Hurricanes | Blues vs. Drua | Highlanders vs. Pasifika | Reds vs. Waratahs

Friday, February 23

Chiefs vs. Crusaders, FMG Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 5:05pm [AEDT]

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Xavier Roe, Luke Jacobson, Kalyum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Reuben O'Neill, Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Levi Aumua, Dallas McLeod, Macca Springer, River Raihana, Mitch Drummond; Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Dominic Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett, Tamati Williams, George Bell, George Bower.

Replacements: Quinten MacDonald, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannaf, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Ryan Crotty.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs $1.46, -5.5 $1.87; Crusaders $2.60, +5.5 $1.87

Verdict: The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season begins in the same fashion as the 2023 edition ended. These two heavyweights return to Hamilton for another crack at each other, albeit without many key personnel from that thrilling finale last year. The Crusaders are most affected, with Will Jordan, David Havili and Ethan Blackadder joining an already lengthy injury list and those who exited via the departure gate. The red-and-blacks will however set Levi Aumua loose for the first time while Owen Franks and Ryan Crotty make their club returns from the bench. For the Chiefs, the mission is to go one better than last season and turn regular season dominance into a first title since 2013. They have the squad to do it, and are rightfully favoured for a first-up win here with Damian McKenzie pulling the strings at No. 10, Shaun Stevenson set to run riot from fullback and a forward pack headed by Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau; Samisoni Taukei'aho is poised to make a huge impact from the bench.

Tip: Chiefs by 12.

Tom Lynagh has won the No. 10 jersey for the Reds' Super Rugby Pacific opener with the Waratahs Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Rebels vs. Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne 7:35pm [AEDT]

Rebels: Andrew Kellaway, Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, David Feliuai, Glen Vaihu, Carter Gordon, Jack Maunder; Rob Leota, Brad Wilkin, Josh Kemeny, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Sam Talakai, Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon.

Replacements: Alex Mafi, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, James Tuttle, Jake Strachan, Nick Jooste

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Corey Toole, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Charlie Cale, Luke Reimer, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper.

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Sefo Kautai, Cadyern Neville, Jahrome Brown, Klaton Thorn, Delcan Meredith, Tamati Tua.

Odds: [tab.com.au] Rebels $2.80, +6.5; Brumbies $1.40, -6.5 $1.85

Verdict: It has been a tumultuous build-up in Melbourne, with the Rebels' financial woes meaning tickets for this clash only went on sale on Monday afternoon. Coach Kevin Foote has done his best to steer his side through the preseason distraction, but it's hard to gauge just how much the club's clouded future will be playing on the Rebels players' minds. Regardless, Foote has named handed English recruit Jack Maunder his Super Rugby debut at scrum-half while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will make his first Super start for the club in a second-row pairing with the improving Josh Canham. Taniela Tupou, the club's other big preseason recruit, will come off the bench while Filipo Daugunu wears the No. 13 jersey. While the chaos has unfolded in Melbourne, the Brumbies have largely gone about another solid preseason and have named a formidable looking line-up as you would expect, with no less than eight-capped Wallabies in their starting XV. Coach Stephen Larkham has made one intriguing selection however, with Charlie Cale starting at No. 8, a move which pushes John Eales Medal winner Rob Valetini to No. 6. There will be plenty of emotion in this one, but the Brumbies class should see them through in a typically tight Australian derby.

Tip: Brumbies by 3

Force vs. Hurricanes, HBF Park, Perth, Fiji 10:00pm [AEDT]

Force: Max Burey, Harry Potter, Sam Spink, Hamish Stewart, Chase Tiatia, Ben Donaldson, Nic White; Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Michael Wells, Izack Rodda, Tom Franklin, Santiago Medrano, Tom Horton, Marley Pearce.

Replacements: Ben Funnell, Charlie Hancock, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Tim Anstee, Ollie Callan Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, George Poolman.

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Brett Cameron, Jordi Viljoen; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia.

Replacements: James O'Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrel Lomax, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Riley Higgins, Salesi Rayasi

Odds: [tab.com.au] Force $3.40, +9.5 $1.90, Hurricanes $1.28, -9.5 $1.85

Verdict: Perth is the scene of the final game of Friday's triple-header, the Force looking to make a fast start to a season when they will be expected to improve. Key offseason recruits Nic White and Ben Donaldson have been thrown straight into the thick of the action in a new-look halves partnership that sees Max Burey shifted to fullback. Meanwhile No. 8 Will Harris will make his debut after a switch from the Waratahs while the sight of Izack Rodda in the second-row will be welcomed by all across the wider Australian rugby community. The Force will however find the going tough against a fine Hurricanes squad, albeit one without the game's best player Ardie Savea, who is now in Japan. Coach Clark Laidlaw will ease Cam Roigard back off the bench, with Jordi Viljoen preferred at No. 9 inside Brett Cameron. Peter Lakai headlines a mobile back-row that also features Devan Flanders while powerhouse hooker Asafo Aumua will look to rattle the hosts through the middle of the paddock.

Tip: Hurricanes by 10

Saturday February 24

Blues vs. Drua, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei, 2:35pm [AEDT]

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry, Angus Ta'avao, Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu'a.

Replacements: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Marcek Renata, Laghland McWhannell, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes.

Drua: Isikeli Rabitu, Epeli Momo, Iosefo Masi, Apisalome Vota, Selestino RavutaumadaVota, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Frank Lomani; Meli Derenalagi (c), Ella Canakaivata, Etonia Waqa, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Doge, Tevita Ikanivere, Livai Natave.

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Tudraki Samusamuvodre

Odds: [tab.com.au] $1.08, -18.5 $1.87; Drua $7, +18.5 $1.87

Verdict: The Blues have taken their first home game of the season north to Whangarei, where they will be expected to run up a score on the Fijian Drua. Stephen Perofeta starts at No. 10, as expected, following the departure of Beauden Barrett, and the Blues have otherwise named a blistering backline the competition's most elusive player, Mark Telea. Meanwhile up front, Angus Ta'avao returns to the place where his Super Rugby career began and Anton Segner gets the chance to impress at No. 6. The Drua will make this game an entertaining fixture and have the ability to hurt the Blues from broken play, while talented No.10 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula is a new face to keep an eye on. But the Blues should have too much power at set-piece and up front to slip up at home first up.

Tip: Blues by 18.

Highlanders vs. Moana Pasifika, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 5:05pm [AEDT]

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Taniela Tele'a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau, Fakatava; Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Sean Withy, Fabian Holland, Pari Pari Parkinson, Saula Ma'u, Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Jonah Lowe.

Pasifika: Danny Toala, Nigel Ah Wong, Pepesane Patafilo, Julian Savea, Viliami Fine, William Havili, Ereatari Enari; Lotu Inisi, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Sione Mafileo, Sama Malolo, James Lay.

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Suetena Asomua, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Aisea Halo, D'Angelo Leuila, Anzleo Tuitavuki

Odds: [tab.com.au] $1.22, -11.5 $1.85; Pasifika $4, +11.5 $1.90

Verdict: One of the form teams of the preseason, the Highlanders are out to continue that form first up at home to Moana Pasifika. Last week's crushing win over the Crusaders has given Clarke Dermody's team a real shot of confidence, but they will know the real stuff starts now. Welshman Rhys Patchell has been given the No. 10 while former Blues back Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens starts at fullback. There is no Ethan de Groot up front, however, with skipper Billy Harmon and veteran Pari Pari Parkinson expected to shoulder the load in his absence. With their longer-term future also rumoured to be far from guaranteed, Pasifika know they must string some wins together in 2024 and this game on the road first up offers them an opportunity to do just that. Julian Savea may not be the force he once was, but his experience and general profile will be a huge boost to those around him, while Miracle Faiilagi will be expected to take another step up after a breakout rookie season. Still, the Highlanders should be too strong at home.

Tip: Highlanders by 7

Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Reds: Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Mac Grealy, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Alex Hodgman.

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa'agazse, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell.

Waratahs: Joey Walton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Mahe Vailanu, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Theo Fourie, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Daniel Botha, Sam Thomson, Hugh Sinclair, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Max Jorgensen.

Odds: [tab.com.au] Reds $1.48, -5.5 $1.87; Waratahs $2.55, +5.5 $1.87

Verdict: The oldest game in Australian rugby rounds out Round 1 of Super Rugby Pacific season and officially kicks of the Les Kiss era in Queensland. Expectations are high Kiss can get the best out of this Reds group, who by their own admissions have underperformed in recent years. Early indications are the Reds will look to move the ball and unleash a backline that hasn't been as dangerous as it should be, with Tom Lynagh first entrusted to steer the ship in 2024. Jordie Petaia has won the battle at fullback while former Blues prop Alex Hodgman makes his club debut in the run-on team. Down in NSW, it hasn't been a happy build-up for the Waratahs with injuries and lacklustre preseason form already putting Darren Coleman's future in the spotlight. But the coach does have seven-capped Wallabies in his run-on side, and has handed run-on debuts to two key offseason acquisitions in Fergus Lee-Warner and Miles Amatosero; Max Jorgensen will return to Super Rugby off the bench. While preseason form can often offer a dud steer, the Waratahs appeared to be well below the standard needed to compete in Super Rugby, and need to find some improvement fast if they're to secure their coach's future.

Tip: Reds by 5.