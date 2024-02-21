Rebels crisis hangs over Australian rugby and Super Rugby Pacific kick-off

Open Extended Reactions

As sure as night follows day, a TMO interjection follows foul play, Australian rugby has limped from one existential crisis to another.

Stow away the Eddie Jones effigies, the metaphoric "Save the Rebels" placards are now front and centre.

The reality is that the longer-term future of Melbourne's Super Rugby franchise and a pathway to international rugby for Victorian youngsters is hanging by a thread. Tuesday's news that the Victorian Rugby Union had filed just one report to the consumer regulator since 2017 would typically drop jaws to the floor, but such has been the paper trail of this astonishing episode that it has largely been glossed over.

The shock factor has fallen away completely when it comes to the Rebels, and it's hard to see how the franchise will survive beyond June this year. One way the team's small by loyal fanbase can send a message to Rugby Australia, and some form of angel investor who might be waiting in the wings, is to get along to AAMI Park on Friday night and vote with their feet.

Super Rugby crowds in Melbourne have been on the wane year on year and with home ground attendances playing an important role in a sporting entity's bottom line, there have been quiet concerns around the franchise's ability to operate for some time.

That's not to say attendances have been an issue for the Rebels alone, that is a problem for all but the Fijian Drua as Super Rugby Pacific [SRP] fights flagging interest in the fight for punters' shrinking entertainment budget amid the financial strain on both sides of the Tasman.

But it is the Rebels' saga that has put the competition firmly in the spotlight, as RA, New Zealand Rugby [NZR] and the newly established SRP Commission map out plans for the tournament's future.

Melbourne Rebels have a small loyal fanbase, but they need more people coming through the gates in 2024 Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Already there is talk of a reduction to 10 teams, with Moana Pasifika, who enter their third season this weekend, identified as the other franchise likely to face the chopping block should such a move be made. Moana's mission statement, to create a local pathway for Tongan and Samoan players to remain closer to home for their professional endeavours, is admirable, and even resulted in more than half of the Super Rugby Pacific squad from last year winning a spot at Rugby World Cup 2023.

But NZR is also mindful of its books, recent news that its $200m Silver Lake private equity investment could run dry by 2031 sending shockwaves through a New Zealand rugby community that had hoped its financial future had been secured when the deal struck in 2022.

And there are stakeholders who believe a reduction to 10 teams would be the right move on a number of fronts; in Australia that pertains to a greater concentration of the playing talent, while a move to an complete 18-round home-and-away competition -- as is the suggested format for a 10-team league -- would give the remaining franchises an extra two home games a season to help lift their bottom lines.

But it would also raise the prospect of a rugby civil war in Australia, the kind of which engulfed the game when the Western Force was axed at the end of 2017.

If there is some positive news for the competition, it is that the Super Rugby Commission, the independent piece that was the crux of much trans-Tasman slanging, most of it on the part of former RA chairman Hamish McLennan, has finally been set up and, incredibly, there were 300-plus applicants for its chief executive role.

Melbourne Rebels players face an uncertain future as the financial crisis involving the club took another ugly turn Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"There's a lot of work to do," SRP Commission chairman Kevin Malloy said at the competition's last week. "We're starting from scratch. It's like a startup. We've had to put a new board together which we're in the process of finalising, we're looking for a CEO, we're dealing with having to make the game as exciting as possible for fans.

"At the first board meeting on December 11 I said to the guys the danger is we try to boil the ocean. Let's concentrate on three or four really important things and make sure we do them well and make a difference for the competition.

"We've got a great competition. We are talking about reigniting the flame. There's work to do. We've got to get stadiums full again, eyeballs on the game and fans reignited in their interest for the competition."

While the Rebels' situation is an issue for the SRP Commission, it is the responsibility of RA to work through, after it took ownership of the franchise's license a few weeks ago. Moves have already been made, including multiple redundancies, including chief executive Baden Stephenson, while the coaching staff have all been put revised four-month contracts.

But the scale of the Rebels' problem is best conveyed by a debt that is north of $20m and the fact that the franchise has little over $17,000 in the bank, and a couple of cars and some gym equipment in additional assets.