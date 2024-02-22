Open Extended Reactions

England have made five changes for Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations with Ollie Lawrence and George Furbank both starting.

Steve Borthwick has made five changes from the side that defeated Wales 16-14 with Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Danny Care, Lawrence and Furbank all named in the starting XV.

Genge and Cole replace Joe Marler and Will Stuart in the front-row respectively while Care comes in for the injured Alex Mitchell at scrum-half.

Lawrence returns from a spell on the sidelines to start at inside centre in place of Fraser Dingwall while Furbank replaces Freddie Steward at fullback.

Ollie Lawrence missed the opening two rounds of this years Six nations with a hip injury. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Steward is a selection call and isn't named among the replacements where George Martin and Ben Spencer feature.

England are looking to make it three from three in the Six Nations after wins against Italy and Wales.

"We're pleased with the start we've made to our Guinness Six Nations campaign but know that a difficult Test awaits us in Edinburgh against an in-form Scotland team," Borthwick said.

"The atmosphere is always special for any Calcutta Cup match and I'm sure this weekend's game at Murrayfield will be no different.

"This group of players are looking forward to the challenge on Saturday and to creating some very special memories."

England:

George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Ethan Roots, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements:

Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso