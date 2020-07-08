AC Milan score four unanswered goals in the second half to beat Juventus 4-2. Watch Serie A on ESPN+. (2:29)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokingly claimed that he runs AC Milan and danced around questions over his playing future following Tuesday's thrilling 4-2 win over Juventus.

Converting a penalty to spark a comeback from 2-0 down, the 38-year-old suggested that he is "President, player and coach" at Milan after his inspirational work continued on the bench where he was spotted giving his teammates constant advice.

"I'm old, that's no secret! Age is just a number," Ibrahimovic told DAZN. "I am working well, getting a good balance, I played more today than the last game. I feel good, to be honest, and I am trying to help the team in every way.

"I am president, player and coach! The only negative is that I only get paid for being a player! If I had been here from the first day of the season, then we would've won the Scudetto."

With no contract penned beyond this season, the former LA Galaxy star's future remains uncertain.

"We'll see, we'll see. There is a month still to enjoy myself, but there is a strange situation going on and we are not in control of that," he continued.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored from the spot as AC Milan staged a remarkable comeback against Juventus on Tuesday. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

"I don't know if the fans have seen me live for the last time. It could well be, yes. Why? Read between the lines ... It's strange playing behind closed doors, as if San Siro had been a full house, it would've been wonderful tonight.

"I am really enjoying myself at Milan, as I went to America, I got injured, I wanted to feel alive. I'm 38 years old, I don't have the physique that I had, but I am smart about it. I don't try to do the same things I did when I was 20.

"If I don't make the difference, then I don't like that. I am not here to be a mascot. I am here to help my teammates, club and fans."