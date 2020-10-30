Gab Marcotti says Stefano Pioli and AC Milan need to wean off their overreliance on talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (1:23)

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has recently recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, has joined an information campaign, telling the public to respect social distancing and wear a mask.

"The virus challenged me and I won," he said. "But you are not Zlatan, don't challenge the virus.

"Use your head, respect the rules: distance and mask, always. We'll win!"

The video was posted on the website and social media accounts of the Lombardy region in Italy which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases.

Despite missing two games after testing positive, the 39-year-old is Serie A's leading scorer with six goals.

However, he missed another penalty on Thursday in AC Milan's 3-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic has now missed three penalties in his last five attempts including one against Cagliari on the final day of the 2019-20 season and in the derby against Inter Milan, although he did score from the rebound.

AC Milan are top of Serie A with four wins and a draw and are also top of their Europa League group after two wins.