AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis said there is racism in Italy and Serie A but added that he believes it "is not a backward league" and there is "willingness" to take meaningful steps to address the issue.

Gazidis, who was formerly Major League Soccer's deputy commissioner, left his position as Arsenal's CEO in 2018 to join the Italian side.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Serie A has had a number of high-profile issues with racism in recent years, including when Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving racist abuse in November 2019.

"One of the issues is that people think that by talking about racism we're creating an issue," Gazidis told ESPN. "That's not true, the issue exists and the first step is to acknowledge it and have a grown up discussion about it.

"There is an issue of racism in football in general, it's not just in Italy, but it's certainly in Italy and we need to acknowledge it and take ownership of it and work out how we're going to change it.