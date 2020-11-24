Relive two of Zlatan's amazing goals with Ajax, as he appears on their recent podcast "The Zlatan-edition" on Spotify. (1:34)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit out at EA Sports and said his name and image rights are being used in FIFA 21 without his consent.

The AC Milan forward said he does not have an agreement with the company nor has he received any income from it over the use of his image in the virtual football game.

The former Sweden international also tweeted FIFPro, the international players' union, asking if they were responsible for the game using his details.

"Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face?@FIFPro? I'm not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am, I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver. And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me," he tweeted.

In a second tweet, Ibrahimovic said someone is making money by using his name and image "without any agreement all these years" and that it was "time to investigate."

Gareth Bale, who joined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid in September, retweeted Ibrahimovic and followed it up with another tweet looking for an investigation.

".@Ibra_officialInteresting... what is@FIFPro?��#TimeToInvestigate," he tweeted.

FIFA 21 was launched worldwide on Oct. 9. In August, FIFA 21 markers EA Sports signed an exclusive multi-year partnership with AC Milan to become premium partners and "deliver innovative, world-class entertainment for their global audiences."