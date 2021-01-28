Verona Boquete in action for AC Milan. Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

AC Milan forward Veronica Boquete has said she could coach a men's team in the future.

Boquete, 33, is Spain's all-time top goal scorer, a former Champions League winner with FFC Frankfurt, Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich and the first female footballer to release an autobiography in 2013. She even has a stadium in her town of Santiago de Compostela named after her.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

But as her career winds down, Boquete, who has played for Western New York Flash, Chicago Red Stars, Portland Thorns and Utah Royals FC before moving to Milan in the summer, has her sights set on making her mark in the men's game.

"I want to become a coach," she told Milan TV. "When I decided to become a professional player I also decided that I wanted to become a coach one day.

"Whether in women's or men's football, I don't know, the sport is the same and if I want to coach a men's team, why not? In 10 years' time I could be coaching a men's team."

Boquete has become known for her octopus celebration and explained it is a reference to traditional dish from her home town in Galicia.

"I always do this because the first time I left home, with my family and friends we decided I needed to find a goal celebration, something they know is dedicated to them," she said.

"Being octopus a typical dish of my region [Galicia], this gesture reminded us of an octopus stuck to the face.

"It's been my goal celebration for many years now and I think it also helps my region because now, lots of people from different countries know that octopus is a typical dish from my region."