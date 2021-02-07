Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th club goal in AC Milan's game against Crotone in Serie A on Sunday.

His close-range finish after a neat one-two with Rafael Leao put the Serie A leaders 1-0 ahead on the half hour mark with his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Ibrahimovic, 39, has played for nine clubs across seven leagues during his 24-year career.

The former Sweden international began his career with Malmo in 1999 where he scored 18 goals.

In 2001, he moved to Ajax where he stayed for three seasons and scored 48 goals. He also won two league titles and a Dutch Cup.

In 2004, he moved to Juventus where he won back-to-back Serie A titles -- though both were later revoked due to Calciopoli -- and scored 26 goals.

After Juve's relegation following the scandal, he moved Inter Milan in 2006 and scored 66 in three seasons as he won Serie A in each campaign.

He moved to Barcelona in 2009 and, while it didn't quite work out for him at Camp Nou, he still won a La Liga title, a UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, scoring 22 goals.

He first joined Milan in the summer of 2010 and stayed for two seasons where he won another Serie A title. He scored 56 in his first spell before he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

It is in the French capital where he made arguably his greatest contribution with 156 goals in four seasons and a Ligue 1 title in each. He also two Coupe de France titles and three Coupes de la Ligue. He won a domestic Treble in his final two seasons.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the 500th goal of his club career. Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He left to join Manchester United in 2016 and won the EFL Cup and Europa League as he scored 29 goals in his 18 months in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic moved to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy in 2018 and netted 53 times in two seasons.

He returned to Milan in 2020 and his strike against Crotone was his 26th of his second spell, bringing his total for the Rossoneri to 82.

He was the first player to reach the half-century mark for both San Siro clubs.

Ibrahimovic is one of only three active players -- after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi -- to have scored 500 goals at club level.

He also has 62 goals for national team Sweden.