United States defender Sergino Dest has said his move to Serie A giants AC Milan will help become a more "complete" defender.

Dest, who is set feature for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup, joined Milan on a season-long loan from Barcelona on Sept. 1, with option to make the deal permanent next summer for €20 million.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in Milan's opening two Champions League games this season but is yet to appear in Serie A.

"I think this league will help me become more complete," he said in a news conference on Friday.

"Italy is known for good defending and it's something I can work on. It's a different league but I feel I need to get my full potential. I feel I can learn a lot and I can work on my defensive skills here."

Dest, who was also subject to interest from Manchester United and Villarreal, left Barca due to a lack of first-team football ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20.

"I like to be in this club [Milan] with a lot of history and a great present," Dest added.

"[Head coach Stefano] Pioli plays with full-backs that go forward and for me it's perfect. I need to be concentrated and make sure I can help the team to win with my skills. This system can be helpful for me.

"I think I can play on the right or the left. Right and left back are my favourite positions, I have some offensive skills so if necessary I can be put up front.

"I will give my best and at the end of the season, we'll see if the club want me or not. The only thing I can do is give my best."