AC Milan won the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years in the 2022-23 campaign. Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

New York Yankees president Randy Levine has become a member of AC Milan's board of directors, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Levine has been in charge of the iconic Major League Baseball team for over 20 years.

"The club is delighted to welcome Randy Levine to the Board of Directors," Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni said in a statement.

"Randy is a leading professional in sports and entertainment. His experience and expertise will integrate with ours, contributing to the growth path of the club and creating opportunities to expand its global appeal.

"The appointment of Randy will help us develop new synergies at a global level, in line with RedBird's strategic vision, opening new horizons for the club and its fans."

U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital joined forces with the owners of the New York Yankees to complete the €1.2 billion ($1.24bn) acquisition of Milan in August.

The Serie A champions are second in the league table this season, nine points behind leaders Napoli.

Last week, Stefano Pioli's side recently suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to fierce rivals Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup.