Bournemouth are 14th place in the Premier League. Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Bournemouth will no longer play Kanye West's song "Power" as players walk out for matches, a source has told ESPN.

The move comes after the sportwear brand Adidas cut ties with the American rap artist on Tuesday after he made a series of anti-Semitic comments on social media.

The 24-time Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye, has since been suspended from both Twitter and Instagram.

Other companies also have announced they were cutting ties with Ye, including Foot Locker, Gap, TJ Maxx, JPMorgan Chase bank and Vogue magazine. An MRC documentary about him was also scrapped.

West was also heavily criticised earlier this month during Paris Fashion Week for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to the show and putting models in the same design.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.