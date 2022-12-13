Michael B. Jordan is a part of the ownership group that completed a takeover Bournemouth. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Bournemouth have been taken over by Black Knight Football Club led by American businessman Bill Foley, with the minority ownership group led by Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Foley, chairman of Fidelity National Financial and owner of National Hockey League outfit Vegas Golden Knights, is joined by a number of partners including a 50.1% interest for Cannae Holdings Inc. and other investors, Bournemouth said.

"Bill is committed to increased investment in Bournemouth's first team as well as the academy and fan experience at Vitality Stadium," the club said in a statement.

They added plans were on to begin construction of a state-of-the-art training centre and increasing financial commitment to the women's team and girls' teams.

Former owner Maxim Demin had assumed full ownership of the club in 2019 after acquiring an initial stake.

The club, who are 14th in the Premier League with 16 points from 15 games, sacked Scott Parker as manager in August before naming interim boss Gary O'Neil as his replacement last month.