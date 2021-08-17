Algeria will be aiming to defend their Africa Cup of Nations trophy. Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

Holders Algeria have been drawn in a group alongside Ivory Coast in the group stage for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hosts Cameroon face 2013 finalists Burkina Faso as well as Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

A host of African football legends such as Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba were on hand to present the draw for the tournament, which will take place Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, 2022.

Algeria won the last edition in Egypt in 2019, but will have to overcome Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea as well as Ivory Coast if they are to retain their title.

Runners-up Senegal were drawn alongside Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi while Egypt, the continent's most successful side with seven victories, face Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

There are 24 sides in the draw in six groups where the top two sides qualify for the round of 16 alongside the four best third-place teams.

Cameroon were stripped of hosting the 2019 tournament and agreed to switch to 2021.

Full draw

GROUP A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

GROUP B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

GROUP C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

GROUP D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

GROUP E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast

GROUP F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia