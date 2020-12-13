Quincy Promes joined Ajax in 2019. Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ajax have confirmed Quincy Promes missed training on Sunday amid reports in the Netherlands that he had been arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in a stabbing that took place in July.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported a stabbing took place in Abcoude, just south of Amsterdam, at a family reunion hosted by Promes on the premises of a company he owns. The report added the player got into a fight with one of his relatives there and stabbed him.

FOX Sports Netherlands have contacted Ajax for comment.

Police did not confirm the identity of the suspect but said a 28-year-old from Amsterdam had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident. Police said the man stabbed, who was seriously injured in the incident, pressed charges last month.

Promes has scored seven goals in 47 international appearances for the Dutch national team, and scored Ajax's second goal in their 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.