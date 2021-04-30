Ajax players and fans celebrate after a 2-0 win vs. AZ, despite needing one more point to win the Eredivisie. (0:48)

Erik Ten Hag has signed a new contract as Ajax manager, keeping him at the Dutch champions through to 2023.

Ten Hag was reportedly on Tottenham's radar as a candidate for their next manager, but he has opted to extend his stay in Amsterdam.

The news will delight Ajax fans, with Ten Hag on the verge of leading them to the Eredivisie title this weekend. A draw against FC Emmen will see Ajax tie up the Dutch top flight with three games to go.

Ten Hag joined Ajax in January 2018 and led them to the 2018-19 Eredivisie title, along with guiding them through to the Champions League semifinals in 2019. Last season's campaign was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this term Ajax have already won the KNVB Cup and are now on the verge of another Eredivisie success.

"We want to work on a successful and attractive Ajax," Ten Hag said. "I know what I have here and I know the people I work with here. I also know how we can take the next step with this team. I'm happy here.

"Getting somewhere is one thing, staying somewhere is another. Ajax is back on the map internationally. We get the recognition we deserve for that, but we want even more. We want to go even higher and challenge the top clubs in Europe."

The Ajax manager was reportedly one of Tottenham's preferred options as the long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked a fortnight ago. Ten Hag was the bookmakers favourite on Thursday to be appointed Spurs' new manager, but Ajax have got their man to extend his contract in Amsterdam.