Ajax academy player Noah Gesser has died at the age of 16 following a car crash, the club announced on Saturday.

Gesser was in the car with his brother, who also died in the incident.

Ajax confirmed the first team will hold a minute's silence before their preseason friendly with RB Leipzig on Saturday, while Jong Ajax -- the club's second side -- will do likewise ahead of their match with FC Volendham.

"Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away," a statement read. "The 16-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

"Noah Gesser was born on Feb. 27, 2005 in IJsselstein. He has played for Ajax since 2018. The young striker joined Ajax from Alphense Boys, after having previously played football at Almere City and VVIJ. This season he was set to play for Ajax under-17s.

"This afternoon, at the exhibition matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax, there will be special attention for this horrible news. There will be a minute of silence before the matches start and the Ajax players will wear armbands in mourning of Gesser's passing. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

"Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes Gesser's loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss."