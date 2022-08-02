Ajax ban signs asking players for shirts

Ajax said it was not possible for players to fulfil all requests for their shirts. ANP Sport via Getty Images

Ajax have banned fans from bringing signs into the Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, the club have confirmed to the official supporters association.

The club told the group that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.

Ajax said that it was no longer possible for the players to fulfil all the requests and when players walked by without handing over a shirt they were often criticised as arrogant.

The cardboard being used also posed a fire hazard, the Eredivisie side added, and several signs were confiscated on Saturday when the stadium hosted the season-opening Super Cup match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.