Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by locals in Saudi Arabia as he arrived in the country ahead of his unveiling as an Al-Nassr player. (1:27)

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract where the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country's 2030 World Cup bid.

Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last month after signing a two and a half year contract estimated to be worth $75 million a year.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Media reports suggested Ronaldo, 37, would be paid another €200m to support Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid but Al Nassr have denied that to be the case.

"Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids," the club said in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday.

"His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success."

The window to submit bids to host the 2030 World Cup was opened last year, with the winner selected at the FIFA Congress in 2024.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.