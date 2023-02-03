Gab & Juls react to Rudi Garcia's comments about Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Europe after his spell with Al Nassr. (0:55)

How likely is Ronaldo's return to Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia? (0:55)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added time, having failed to score on his debut last month.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over €200 million, and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.