Cristiano Ronaldo scores all four in Al Nassr's big win over Al Wehda, passing 500 career league goals on the way. (2:52)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month for February for his match-winning performances for Al Nassr.

The Portugal captain scored eight goals and set up two more in four games to earn his first individual award since joining Al Nassr as a free agent in December after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Ranked: 11 times Ronaldo scored 4 (or more) goals in a game

Ronaldo scored his first league goal for the club in his third appearance with a late penalty in a 2-2 league draw at Al Fateh on Feb. 3.

Four days after turning 38, Ronaldo produced his best display of the season when he scored all four goals in Al Nassr's 4-0 rout of Al Wehda to surpass 500 league goals.

What a start! 🤩



Debut goal ⚽️

Two assists 🪄

Hat-trick 🔥

Super hat-trick 🐐



Ronaldo is the player of February in @SPL 🌟

In his first month with @AlNassrFC 💪 pic.twitter.com/7lQhgwghRb — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 28, 2023

"Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!" Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram after the game.

On Feb. 17, Ronaldo set up both goals in Al Nassr's 2-1 win against Al-Taawoun before ending the month of February with a hat trick in a 3-0 triumph at Dalmac.

Despite only playing five of his team's 18 league games this season, Ronaldo is only five goals behind Al Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca, the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League with 13 goals.

Al Nassr head into Friday's league game against Al-Batin two points clear of Al-Ittihad at the top of the standings.