Cristiano Ronaldo's coach at Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr has been given one game to save his job, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

Rudi Garcia, 59, the former Roma and Lyon coach, has been in charge at Al Nassr since June 2022, but despite guiding Al Nassr to seven wins from their past eight Saudi Pro League games, his failure to claim top spot in the division has left him fighting for his future at the Riyadh-based club.

Reports of an uneasy relationship between Garcia and Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December after having his contract at Manchester United cancelled by mutual consent, have also placed pressure on the Frenchman.

Al Nassr, who are three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad, face traditional rivals and reigning Asian champions Al Hilal in their next game, which is Tuesday.

The source told ESPN that Garcia will be expected to secure a victory against Al Hilal, who are attempting to structure a deal to sign Lionel Messi, in order to avoid being fired.

Garcia has already remained in his post at Al Nassr longer than the majority of coaches in the Saudi Pro League, which has one of the highest rates of manager dismissals in the world, with head coaches averaging just over four months in their posts.