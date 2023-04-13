Gab & Juls react to reports suggesting that Al Nassr want Jose Mourinho to manage the club. (0:49)

Al Nassr have parted ways with coach Rudi Garcia, the club announced on Thursday.

Garcia leaves the Saudi Arabian team amid reports of an uneasy relationship with star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

A statement read: "The board and everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work."

ESPN reported on Wednesday that former Roma, Marseille and Lyon boss Garcia had one game to save his job at Al Nassr due to their standing in the Saudi Pro League.

He criticised the players after they drew 0-0 with lowly Al Feiha last Sunday in another blow to their hopes of a first league title since 2019, saying: "The result is bad. I don't feel satisfied with the players."

Despite guiding Al Nassr to seven wins from their past eight league games, Garcia's failure to claim top spot in the division left him fighting for his future at the Riyadh-based club.

Garcia remained in his post at Al Nassr longer than the majority of coaches in the Saudi Pro League, which has one of the highest rates of manager dismissals in the world, with head coaches averaging just over four months in their posts.

Al Nassr are three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad and face traditional rivals and reigning Asian champions Al Hilal in their next game, which is Tuesday.

Al Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al Ittihad in January and have not beaten any of their closest rivals, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, or Al Shabab, in the league this season.

Information from Reuters and ESPN's Mark Ogden was used in this report.