Trophies can make excellent drinkware, and the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship trophy is the latest to join the tradition. After scoring the winning goal for the U.S. against Canada in the final, striker Alex Morgan celebrated by pouring an "estimated 20 margaritas" into the trophy.

Morgan was inspired by golf star Cameron Smith after he won the Open Championship and celebrated by pouring as many beers into the Claret Jug trophy as possible. It turned out to be only two beers. For Morgan and her teammates, there was more to go around as they started their much-deserved margarita-fueled celebrations in the locker room.

When the U.S. won a penalty with less than 15 minutes to go and the score at 0-0, Morgan stepped up to slot it away.

By securing their country's ninth CONCACAF W Championship (of which Morgan has three) and a berth in the 2024 Olympics, the USWNT cement their place as the top team in the region. And who else to lead celebrations than the 33-year-old star who has stepped up in big games for her country on numerous occasions for a decade now.

Needed to find out myself... estimated 20 margaritas 🏆 https://t.co/hevQX8bfZY pic.twitter.com/yAVjT90mZS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 19, 2022

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski had nothing but praise for the USWNT star, saying "She's a winner. She's done it before, she's won World Cups."

The celebrations are indicative of a hard-fought tournament as Morgan looks ahead to 2023, when she'll hope to win her third World Cup trophy, and possibly extend the tradition of consuming celebratory beverages out of trophies to the world's greatest stage.

For now, perhaps she has sparked a new tradition, and a record of 20 margaritas, for CONCACAF W Championship trophies.