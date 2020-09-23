ESPN FC's Mark Ogden says Raul Jimenez might be moving on if Wolves fail to make UCL. (0:55)

Club America's new youth system director Raul Herrera believes that there is more talent in Mexico than there is in Europe.

The Spain native took over at the Mexico City club earlier this month, after spending 17 years in Villarreal's youth setup, and was attracted by the raw potential in the CONCACAF country.

"What got my attention was the talent," said Herrera in an interview with TUDN. "I believe there is a lot of talent that can be structured, taught to play and [taught] habits and discipline.

"In Spain, Germany or France we don't have so much talent, we are more ordered when we play, we are more demanding, but that ability to dribble, to feint, to strike the ball, to play out [from the back] that the Mexican player has is more difficult for us," he said.

Herrera stressed the technical ability of Mexican players, but said that tactically it can be difficult when exports go from Liga MX to Europe's top leagues.