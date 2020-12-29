Alejandro Moreno details what went wrong for Miguel Herrera and Club America against LAFC in CCL. (1:39)

Club America announced on Tuesday that it has hired former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari to fill the team's vacant manager position.

The Liga MX giants fired Miguel Herrera on Dec. 21 after the club crashed out of the Liga MX playoffs against bitter rival Chivas and then fell to LAFC in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions League on Dec. 18.

Águilas:



✍️ Santiago Solari is our new head coach.



Welcome to #ElMásGrande, Mr. Solari! 🦅🇦🇷#FlyWithUs 🔸🔷🔸 pic.twitter.com/pw4E1cnwRX — Club América EN (@ClubAmerica_EN) December 29, 2020

Solari, 44, managed Real Madrid for a short spell between November 2018 and March 2019, before being sacked and replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

At club level, Solari played for River Plate, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, among others. He also made 11 appearances for the Argentine national team.

Solari will oversee his first match for Club America against Atletico San Luis when the Liga MX Clausura begins on Jan. 9.