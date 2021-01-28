Mexican club America will increase security after their teenage defender Jana Gutierrez received death threats on social media.

Sources also told ESPN that the club will offer Gutierrez, 17, personal protection for as long as she needs as well as legal assistance.

The outfit based in Mexico City is also considering taking legal action against the individual that sent Gutierrez intimidating messages ahead of Sunday's away league game at Mazatlan in the Sinaloa region. Gutierrez started in that game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Among the messages Gutierrez received were demands for her to leave the city where the game was being played or someone would make an attempt on her life as well as hurt her parents, who live in Mexico City.

Gutierrez is the daughter of former Mexican defender Miguel Angel Gutierrez.

An internal club investigation found that this is not the first time the suspect has made death threats as other Mexican women league players have also suffered similar situations.

Mexico international Diego Reyes and Monterrey midfielder Carlos Rodriguez are among the numerous players that have expressed their solidarity with Gutierrez.

Reyes wrote on Twitter: "All my support for Jana!! Things like this cannot continue to happen in our country. I invite women to raise their voice and for men to understand that without women we are nothing! RESPECT!!!"

Rodriguez added: "We're with you Jana and with all the women that suffer threats! Let's understand once and for all that this must stop."

Club America have thanked all the outpouring of support and said: "Death threats on social media are just one part of the grave problem of violence that women suffer. Let's all unite our voices. #ZEROVIOLENCE."

Club America will meet members of the national commission to prevent and eradicate violence against women (CONAVIM) in the hope to raise awareness and reinforce prevention of violence against women.