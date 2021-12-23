Mexico star and former LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos has joined Club America, the Liga MX side announced on Thursday.

A report from ESPN's Leon Lecanda on Wednesday stated the deal would be for two years, with the Mexico City side announcing on Thursday that the El Tri star had officially joined the team.

Dos Santos was a free agent after the Galaxy stated in late November that they had parted ways with the former Designated Player.

During his time with the Galaxy that started in 2017, Dos Santos made 103 appearances for the club and was selected as an MLS All-Star in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In his last two years, injuries took a toll on regular appearances.

A move to Liga MX is a first for the 31-year-old who has previously also played in LaLiga for Barcelona and Villarreal. Jonatha's older brother Giovani, who is currently a free agent, previously played for Club America before being dropped over the summer.