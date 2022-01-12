Herculez Gomez reacts to Club America manager Santiago Solari being red carded in a draw against Puebla. (1:03)

Is the pressure getting to Santiago Solari at Club America? (1:03)

Club America manager Santiago Solari was given a one-game suspension for rushing onto the field of play during last Friday's 1-1 draw with Puebla in the two sides' Liga MX opener.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Futbol Americas on ESPN+: MLS, Liga MX, USMNT, El Tri

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Immediately following a yellow card for Roger Martinez in the 32nd minute of the match at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Solari rushed onto the field and towards referee Oscar Mejia Garcia, who showed him a direct red.

😱🟥🔥 ¡Expulsado Santiago Solari! Entra a la cancha muy enojado a reclamarle al árbitro y le muestran la roja



🔴 EN VIVO

📲 https://t.co/2bCDAYXLCC

📺 TUDN#TuClausura2022 I #GritaMéxicoC22 pic.twitter.com/l7BGqPZY0H — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) January 8, 2022

Earlier reports emerged regarding a longer suspension for Solari, but Tuesday's decision from the Mexican Football Federation's disciplinary committee confirmed a one-game ban for the former Real Madrid coach.

The decision marks the first time that Solari has been suspended in Liga MX. Alongside him, Martinez will serve a one-game suspension after receiving a subsequent second yellow in the match against La Franja.

Earlier on Tuesday, Club America also parted ways with central defender Emanuel Aguilera, with the Argentine defender joining Liga MX title-holders Atlas.