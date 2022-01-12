        <
          Liga MX: Club America's Santiago Solari gets 1-game ban for red card rant

          • Cesar Hernandez

          Club America manager Santiago Solari was given a one-game suspension for rushing onto the field of play during last Friday's 1-1 draw with Puebla in the two sides' Liga MX opener.

          Immediately following a yellow card for Roger Martinez in the 32nd minute of the match at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Solari rushed onto the field and towards referee Oscar Mejia Garcia, who showed him a direct red.

          Earlier reports emerged regarding a longer suspension for Solari, but Tuesday's decision from the Mexican Football Federation's disciplinary committee confirmed a one-game ban for the former Real Madrid coach.

          The decision marks the first time that Solari has been suspended in Liga MX. Alongside him, Martinez will serve a one-game suspension after receiving a subsequent second yellow in the match against La Franja.

          Earlier on Tuesday, Club America also parted ways with central defender Emanuel Aguilera, with the Argentine defender joining Liga MX title-holders Atlas.