Club America sacks manager Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari was brought in by Club America in December of 2020. Mauricio Salas/Getty Images

The Santiago Solari era is over with Liga MX's Club America.

Hours after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Queretaro on Tuesday night, Club America confirmed on Wednesday that the 45-year-old Argentine was no longer managing the team.

Solari's firing comes off a poor start to the 2022 Clausura season that featured a 1-3-4 (W-D-L) record.

The former Real Madrid manager was first brought in by Club America in December of 2020.

Although he went on to push the Mexico City team to spots at second in the 2021 Clausura and first in the 2021 Apertura regular seasons, Solari was unable to win a Liga MX title in ensuing playoff runs from both tournaments.

A lack of a Liga MX trophy, along with a loss in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League final, placed the manager on the hot seat ahead of 2022.

Solari leaves Club America with a 28-11-14 record. The club currently sits in 17th place with six points and has only won once in the last eight games.