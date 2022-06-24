Nestor Araujo made 136 appearances for Celta Vigo, scoring four goals. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liga MX giants Club America have announced the signings of Jurgen Damm and Mexican international Nestor Araujo. The news was made official on Friday, just eight days away from the team's 2022 Apertura season-opener against Atlas on July 2.

Club America will pay Celta Vigo up to $4 million for Araujo, with $3 million up front and the rest determined by performance-related incentives, according to Spain's Faro de Vigo.

The central defender has signed a three-year deal with Las Aguilas, reported ESPN MX. Damm, who has been part of Club America's preseason training, will have a six-month contract with a possible six-month extension.

Damm has yet to play an official match in 2022 after Atlanta United exercised an offseason buyout of his guaranteed contract in February. Prior to his stint in MLS from 2020-21, the 29-year-old Mexican winger played for Tigres in Liga MX.

Araujo is returning from Europe after a four-season stay with Celta Vigo in LaLiga. The 30-year-old was a key figure for the mid-table Spanish side that narrowly avoided relegation when he arrived in 2018. The veteran will look to continue claiming regular minutes ahead of an expected spot on Mexico's roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The signings of Araujo and Damm follow Club America's headline-stealing addition of Uruguay forward Jonathan "Cabecita" Rodriguez earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Las Aguilas gained a 5-2 preseason win over Leon at San Jose Earthquakes' PayPal Park. Manager Fernando Ortiz and his roster will soon head back to Mexico City where they will prepare for next week's start of the 2022 Apertura.