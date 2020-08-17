Vincent Kompany led Manchester City to their first ever Premier League title. ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

Vincent Kompany has retired from professional football but will continue in his role as Anderlecht head coach.

Kompany won four Premier League titles with Manchester City before leaving to become player-coach of Anderlecht last summer.

The Belgian club confirmed the news on social media and said the 34-year-old will take the job on full-time after sharing it with co-manager Frank Vercauteren.

Kompany joined City from Hamburg in 2008 and helped transform the side into one capable of winning honours.

During 11 years at City he won the Premier League on four occasions, two FA Cups, four League Cups and reached the semifinals of the Champions League in 2016, the club's best-ever performance in the competition.

He made 89 appearances for Belgium and led them to third place at the 2018 World Cup.