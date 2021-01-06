Antwerp's Didier Lamkel Ze has issued a public apology after he turned up to training in an Anderlecht shirt. Photo by Jef Matthee/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after he arrived to training wearing the shirt of the club's fiercest rivals Anderlecht.

Lamkel Ze was denied entry into the training ground on Monday and angered the club's hierarchy with his actions.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Greek club Panathinaikos to play under former Antwerp manager Laszlo Boloni.

The Cameroon international threatened to upset the club even further after posting on Instagram that he would turn up in a Beerschot shirt -- another Antwerp rival.

However, he decided against this and posted an apology on the club's official Twitter page on Tuesday.

"I sincerely apologise to the club and the Antwerp supporters because they are magnificent and wonderful fans who have always supported me," he said.

"If I reacted like that, it is because my head was elsewhere with the transfer, it wasn't easy for me. I'm so sorry for my actions.

"I won't forget how my teammates and the technical staff have supported me in the dressing room since my arrival here.

"I'm ready for the club if the new coach needs me. I hope to be in front of the supporters very soon on the pitch."

Lamkel Ze has spent two years with Antwerp and has contributed 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Antwerp were part of Tottenham's Europa League group and progressed into the knockout stages of the competition, where they will face Steven Gerrard's Rangers.