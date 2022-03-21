Marc Overmars left his job at Ajax last month for his behaviour toward female colleagues. ANP Sport via Getty Images

Former Ajax Amsterdam director Marc Overmars has been named technical director at Belgian side Antwerp, little over a month after he left his job at the Eredivisie leaders over inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, it was announced on Monday.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Overmars, 48, last month suddenly stepped down from his job at Ajax, as he admitted to "unacceptable" behaviour after it had emerged within the club that he had sent inappropriate messages and photographs to several women who worked there.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar described the situation at the time as "appalling," while the club's supervisory board chairman Leen Meijaard said Overmars' behaviour was "over the line."

At his presentation at Antwerp, Overmars said the matters at Ajax had been appropriately dealt with and had not impacted his talks with his new employer.

"What has happened at Ajax won't happen again," he was quoted as saying by Belgian broadcaster Sporza.

"I am glad to be here. It is a new chapter for me. A beautiful challenge at a club where I see potential to grow."

Antwerp manager Sven Jaecques said he had not specifically talked to female workers at his club about the decision to sign Overmars.

"It is important to give people new opportunities and to turn the page," he said.

Former Netherlands international Overmars played for Ajax from 1992 to 1997 and became director in 2012. He had been re-appointed for a new term until mid-2026 shortly before his shock departure.

Overmars was broadly seen as the architect of Ajax's string of successes in recent years, as he raised salaries at the club significantly and managed to bring in Premier League players such as Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller.