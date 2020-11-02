Gab and Juls share their personal experiences with Diego Maradona on his 60th birthday. (1:31)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been hospitalized in the city of La Plata, sources told ESPN Argentina.

The 1986 World Cup winner, who manages first-division side Gimnasia La Plata, is being treated for something that is not considered an urgent physical issue, sources said.

Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, was in attendance of Gimnasia's 3-0 win over against Patronato before leaving at kickoff.

Maradona sat out Gimnasia's first days of training in August as a precaution to avoid the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 as he is considered in the risk group.

Since ending his playing career in 1997, the ex-Napoli, Barcelona, and Boca Juniors star has battled a series of health issues. He admitted to hospital in January 2019 with internal bleeding in the stomach. He also fell ill at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he was filmed passing out in an executive box at the Argentina-Nigeria game.

In 2004, he was hospitalized with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction. He has undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and also received treatment for alcohol abuse.