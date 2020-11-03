Gab and Juls share their personal experiences with Diego Maradona on his 60th birthday. (1:31)

Diego Maradona will undergo emergency surgery to treat a subdural hematoma in his brain, sources confirmed to ESPN Argentina.

The Argentina legend was hospitalised at La Plata Hospital on Monday with anemia, dehydration and depression, but on Tuesday, sources told ESPN that he will undergo surgery after an MRI revealed a subdural hematoma.

Maradona's personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, will perform the surgery at Clinica Olivos, where the Gimnasia de La Plata coach will be transferred on Tuesday, said ESPN F360's Federico Buen, reporting from the La Plata hospital.

"We did an MRI one month ago and everything was normal," Luque said. "We repeated the study, and we saw the subdural hematoma. These types of injuries are tough to spot. I don't know it he suffered some kind of hit or fall.

"This is a routine surgery that even [Argentina's] vice president [Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner] has undergone. The panorama has not changed; he continues to have the same clinical diagnosis, but now we have a more concrete diagnosis.

"He is alert, he understands and he is in agreement about the surgery. He is not upset," he said.

Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, was in attendance of Gimnasia's 3-0 win over against Patronato before leaving at kickoff.