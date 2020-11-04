Diego Maradona's personal doctor said that the Argentina football legend "has no [post-surgery] complications", at his latest medical report on Wednesday morning, outside Olivos Hospital in Buenos Aires.

Maradona underwent a "successful" surgery on Tuesday to remove a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque.

"He has no type of complication associated with the operation," said Luque, who described the postoperative developments as "excellent."

"Diego is fine; he is under some painkillers. We are trying to make him recover progressively," Luque said. "These are decisions of the care unit doctors, with whom we are in total agreement. We are working together, in the same direction, and Diego has been responding very well."

Luque, a neurologist who performed Tuesday's operation, said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn't remember any event.

Luque was cautious about when Maradona might be able to leave intensive care at the private clinic in La Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, saying that progress was "day by day."

"It is a post-operative. Moods are difficult to evaluate. However, when we removed the drain today, he laughed, looked at me, held my hand. Truth is that the first impression on his mood is that it is favorable, but that's difficult to evaluate," he said. "His progress will be measured day by day. Today he will be undergo intensive therapy and we will decide at what moment we can do another baseline MRI."

Asked what the next steps for Maradona would be, Luque said: "No, no, we don't talk nor think about sequels now. We don't see that kind of complication now. Like I said, there is no such complication."

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa Clinic in La Plata with signs of anemia, dehydration and depression on Monday. Friends said he had not wanted to eat. On Tuesday morning, an MRI revealed a subdural hematoma and he was moved to Buenos Aires.

He turned 60 last Friday and showed up that night for Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata's national league match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0.

He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Maradona manages the first-division side but had sat out of the team's training as a precaution to avoid the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 as he is considered in the risk group.

Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi sent a message of encouragement to Maradona on Wednesday via Instagram: "Diego, All the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you well as soon as possible. A hug from the heart!"

Maradona led Argentina to the World Cup title and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time.

Since ending his playing career in 1997, the ex-Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors star has battled a series of health issues. He was admitted to the hospital in January 2019 with internal bleeding in the stomach. He also fell ill at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he was filmed passing out in an executive box at the Argentina-Nigeria game.

In 2004, he was hospitalised with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction. He has undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and also has received treatment for alcohol abuse.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.