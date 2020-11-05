Diego Maradona's personal doctor is amazed by the Argentina legend's recovery from surgery but said he remains cautious.

Maradona had a "successful" operation on Tuesday at a private clinic in Buenos Aires to remove a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain. Less than 48 hours later, the prognosis is "optimistic."

"He has no neurological damage," Maradona's doctor Leopoldo Luque told ESPN Argentina. "We don't expect any long-lasting effect.

"He is in good spirits. We are amazed by his recovery but we have to be cautious."

Maradona, 60, was admitted to the Ipensa Clinic in La Plata with signs of anaemia, dehydration and depression on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, an MRI revealed the subdural hematoma, and he was moved to the Olivos Clinic. The Gimnasia y Esgrima coach is expected to remain in intensive care for at least another day.

"We are monitoring it day-by-day," Luque said. "We have to continue to wait for further improvements. He is not 100% yet, it's very early.

"The first 24 to 48 hours are critical because that's when complications appear and that hasn't happened so far, so we are delighted. The recovery is going very well and we are optimistic."

Luque said Maradona made jokes when he woke up, adding: "He is in a post-operative period and the moods are difficult to assess. However, when we removed the drain he laughed, looked at me, grabbed my hand, and the first impression is favourable, but it is difficult to evaluate."

Maradona's long-term lawyer and friend, Matias Morla, visited the former Napoli and Bacelona star and told reporters: "I saw him [in hospital] and I left him and he was watching a football game.

"I see him strong. He wants to thank everyone for their support. Diego is lucid and calm. He will follow the doctors' orders. Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro has called Diego."

Since ending his playing career in 1997, Maradona has battled a series of health issues. In 2004, the football legend was hospitalised with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction. He has undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and also received treatment for alcohol abuse.

Earlier this season, Maradona sat out Gimnasia's training as a precaution to avoid the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 as he is considered in the risk group.