        <
        >

          Diego Maradona: The Argentina soccer great's life in pictures

          Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. AFP/Getty Images
          2:23 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday at age 60.

          His brilliant and at-times turbulent career featured spells playing for, among others, Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli, but to the global soccer audience, it was his World Cup exploits that most defined him.

          There were four appearances as a player, with La Albieceleste's 1986 win arguably his crowning glory and a drugs ban eight years later one of his lowest points. Maradona later managed Argentina at the 2010 tournament.

          - 'Per Sempre' Tributes paid to Maradona on social media