          Diego Maradona dies at the age of 60: How social media reacted

          Moreno: Maradona was a genius & god to Argentinian people

          Ale Moreno remembers Diego Maradona's life and the impact his career has had on the footballing world.

          1:31 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died Wednesday after battling recent health issues over the past few weeks. He was 60.

          - Report: Argentina legend Maradona dies at 60
          - Messi on Maradona: "Diego is eternal"

          Among his four World Cup appearances, he led Argentina to the title in 1986, including scoring both goals in their 2-1 quarterfinals victory against England. The first was the notorious "Hand of God" goal, scored despite an uncalled handing penalty; the second was after a 66-yard dribble past five England players.

          In his book, Maradona said of the play, "Now I can say what I couldn't at that moment, what I defined at that time as 'The Hand of God'. What a hand of God, it was the hand of Diego!"

          Maradona was an international icon, who played professionally for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla, among others.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to news of his death:

          Pele's translation: "What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky."

          Lionel Messi's tribute: "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

          From Cristiano Ronaldo: Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

          Neymar also posted on Instagram: "... RIP LEGEND! You will always be in our memories, you left your legacy. FOOTBALL thanks you. rest in peace legend..."

          Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez, also commented on Maradona's passing: "You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life."

          The official account for the Argentina FA also had this to share: "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

          NBA legend and Argentina star, Manu Ginobili: "Very sad! Thanks Diego for such beautiful moments! Huge hug for all his family and for a people who loved him deeply."

          From Mexico star, Rafa Marquez: "Sad news for all of us who love this beautiful sport (Soccer), rest in peace Legend, Diego Armando Maradona."

          Other reactions from around the world

          - Franco Baresi, Milan (1977-97) and Italy (1982-94) defender, who played against Maradona several times at the club and international level: "I am devastated. It has been an honour to have you as an adversary. You had a big heart, you will continue to make magic and joy and emotions always."

          - Paolo Dal Pino, president of Serie A: "It is a very sad day for the football world. Today, a legend of our sport has left us. One who made us dream and excited fans across the planet. For the next set of fixtures, we will remember him with a 'special initiative.'"

          -- Official statement from Napoli, where he won two Serie A titles: "Everyone is waiting for words from us. But what words could be possible use for pain as strong as that we are currently experiencing? Now is the time for tears. Later, it will be words."