ESPN FC's Ale Moreno recounts when Diego Maradona got a stadium of Argentina supporters to cheer for Juan Sebastian Veron. (2:07)

Throughout the weekend, the footballing world paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time, Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

The news of Maradona's death shocked the globe with newspapers from Argentina to Italy paying homage to the footballing icon.

During his legendary career, the famous No. 10 won trophies with Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli. Maradona also captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

A number of European clubs paid tribute during the midweek games with players from his former side Napoli emerging to the pitch wearing No. 10 shirts with Maradona's name emblazoned on the back.

This weekend's matches allowed the sport to collectively come together and bid farewell to Maradona.

Here is how football clubs around the world paid tribute to one of the most influential figures to have ever graced the game:

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Napoli

The captain pays tribute to Diego Armando Maradona



Diego 💙pic.twitter.com/KEJXM6PUyG — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 29, 2020

Lorenzo Insigne

For Maradona 💙



Lorenzo Insigne scores this beautiful free kick and has a special celebration. pic.twitter.com/g7RQ59U2uX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2020

River Plate

Así fue el minuto de aplausos en homenaje a Diego Maradona antes del comienzo del partido entre Central y River en Rosario 👏pic.twitter.com/93kaVJhWE4 — River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 29, 2020

Arsenal and Wolves

Manchester United and Southampton

Manchester City and Burnley

Moment for Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/6ZuGRRx0Sx — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 28, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain

The Parc's tribute to Diego Maradona 🇦🇷 💙 pic.twitter.com/tOVeuhuiDW — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2020

Carlo Ancelotti

"He was my opponent and then he became my friend."



Carlo Ancelotti was visibly upset during the pre-match silence for Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/uBB1eyYCxX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2020

Borussia Dortmund and Cologne

A moment of silence for a legend of our game, Diego Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fSU3hSfvsz — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 28, 2020

Juventus and Benevento

AC Milan and Fiorentina