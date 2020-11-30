Throughout the weekend, the footballing world paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time, Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.
The news of Maradona's death shocked the globe with newspapers from Argentina to Italy paying homage to the footballing icon.
During his legendary career, the famous No. 10 won trophies with Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli. Maradona also captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.
A number of European clubs paid tribute during the midweek games with players from his former side Napoli emerging to the pitch wearing No. 10 shirts with Maradona's name emblazoned on the back.
This weekend's matches allowed the sport to collectively come together and bid farewell to Maradona.
Here is how football clubs around the world paid tribute to one of the most influential figures to have ever graced the game:
Lionel Messi
No words needed. pic.twitter.com/rHO9vS9aHW— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2020
Barcelona
Maradona Forever 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/XoOySWJ0di— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2020
Napoli
The captain pays tribute to Diego Armando Maradona— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 29, 2020
Diego 💙pic.twitter.com/KEJXM6PUyG
Lorenzo Insigne
For Maradona 💙— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2020
Lorenzo Insigne scores this beautiful free kick and has a special celebration. pic.twitter.com/g7RQ59U2uX
River Plate
Así fue el minuto de aplausos en homenaje a Diego Maradona antes del comienzo del partido entre Central y River en Rosario 👏pic.twitter.com/93kaVJhWE4— River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 29, 2020
Arsenal and Wolves
For Diego 🇦🇷#ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/y6A0c2ttsi— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2020
Manchester United and Southampton
Nothing but respect.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2020
Manchester City and Burnley
Moment for Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/6ZuGRRx0Sx— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 28, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain
The Parc's tribute to Diego Maradona 🇦🇷 💙 pic.twitter.com/tOVeuhuiDW— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2020
Carlo Ancelotti
"He was my opponent and then he became my friend."— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2020
Carlo Ancelotti was visibly upset during the pre-match silence for Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/uBB1eyYCxX
Borussia Dortmund and Cologne
A moment of silence for a legend of our game, Diego Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fSU3hSfvsz— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 28, 2020
Juventus and Benevento
Minute 10. pic.twitter.com/gzWkeMNCtV— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 28, 2020
AC Milan and Fiorentina
The dream of every kid, that 🔟 you wore with grace as you became the idol of millions of fans. This is a tribute to your greatness— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 29, 2020
Quel 🔟 sulle spalle, sogno di ogni bambino, portato con classe sui campi di tutto il mondo. L'omaggio di San Siro al grande Diego#MilanFiorentina pic.twitter.com/1TyW46ufBz