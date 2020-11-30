        <
        >

          Diego Maradona tributes from Messi, Napoli and the rest of the football world

          play
          Diego Maradona got a whole stadium to cheer for Juan Sebastian Veron (2:07)

          ESPN FC's Ale Moreno recounts when Diego Maradona got a stadium of Argentina supporters to cheer for Juan Sebastian Veron. (2:07)

          5:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Throughout the weekend, the footballing world paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time, Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

          The news of Maradona's death shocked the globe with newspapers from Argentina to Italy paying homage to the footballing icon.

          During his legendary career, the famous No. 10 won trophies with Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli. Maradona also captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

          A number of European clubs paid tribute during the midweek games with players from his former side Napoli emerging to the pitch wearing No. 10 shirts with Maradona's name emblazoned on the back.

          This weekend's matches allowed the sport to collectively come together and bid farewell to Maradona.

          Here is how football clubs around the world paid tribute to one of the most influential figures to have ever graced the game:

          Lionel Messi

          Barcelona

          Napoli

          Lorenzo Insigne

          River Plate

          Arsenal and Wolves

          Manchester United and Southampton

          Manchester City and Burnley

          Paris Saint-Germain

          Carlo Ancelotti

          Borussia Dortmund and Cologne

          Juventus and Benevento

          AC Milan and Fiorentina