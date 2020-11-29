ESPN FC's Ale Moreno recounts when Diego Maradona got a stadium of Argentina supporters to cheer for Juan Sebastian Veron. (2:07)

Argentine justice officials are investigating the death of Diego Maradona and ordered the search of properties of his personal doctor on Sunday, a local prosecutor's office said.

Maradona died at age 60 of a heart attack on Wednesday. The search order was requested by prosecutors in the affluent Buenos Aires suburb San Isidro and signed by a local judge, according to a statement issued by the prosecutor's office.

The statement read: "Yesterday [Saturday] the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased.

"By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque."

The prosecutor's office provided no information about what prompted the investigation.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, on Thursday said he would ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of the footballing legend's death, criticising what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

"The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was a criminal idiocy," Matias said on Thursday in a Twitter post.

However, Luque has disputed this claim and said the ambulance took around 12 minutes to arrive.