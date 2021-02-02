Jurgen Klinsmann describes what it was like playing against the late Diego Maradona. (1:29)

Diego Maradona's daughter Dalma has said she vomited after listening to the alleged audio messages exchanged between her late father's neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov on the day of the Argentina legend's death.

The private audio messages that were leaked to the local media -- and are attributed to Luque and Cosachov -- took place on Nov. 25 at the time of Maradona's passing.

Cosachov was in Maradona's house at the time of his death, and, allegedly was keeping Luque up to date with what was happening.

"We entered the room and [he] was cold, cold," the audio message said. "With all the circulation marked. We started to do the resuscitation and he recovered his tone a little and, let's say, he recovered a little body temperature. All of that was more or less 10 minutes that we did manual CPR and then the ambulance arrived. Now they are proceeding."

Maradona died at the age of 60 of a heart attack, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

Luque, who performed the surgery on Maradona, had earlier referred to the former player as a "difficult patient."

Dalma Maradona was horrified by the audio messages. Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dalma holds Luque and her father's lawyer and agent Matias Morla responsible for his passing. She wrote on social media: "I just listened to the audios between Luque and the psychiatrist and I vomited! The only thing I ask God is that justice is done!"

Dalma's sister, Giannina, was equally disgusted by the leaked audio.

"If the truth always triumphs, you two will go to prison. The lightness with which a private conversation on November 25 is published disgusts me," she said.

A probe was opened by local authorities into the treatment and drugs prescribed to the former footballer by his doctors and as part of the investigation, Luque's home and office were searched.

Neither alcohol nor narcotic drugs were found in his body at the time of his death.